GCM Grosvenor (GCMG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG) reported $124.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $0.18 for the same period compares to $0.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -5.58% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $132.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18, the EPS surprise was -1.37%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Fee-paying AUM - Private Markets Strategies : $48 billion compared to the $48.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $48 billion compared to the $48.26 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-paying AUM Total : $73.5 billion compared to the $74.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts.

: $73.5 billion compared to the $74.03 billion average estimate based on four analysts. Fee-paying AUM - Absolute Return Strategies : $25.5 billion versus $25.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average.

: $25.5 billion versus $25.77 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Assets Under Management : $91.5 billion versus $93.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $91.5 billion versus $93.07 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Other operating income : $1.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.9%.

: $1.92 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +30.9%. Revenues- Incentive fees : $11.99 million versus $20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change.

: $11.99 million versus $20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -20.4% change. Revenues- Management fees: $110.87 million versus $110.9 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.

Here is how GCM Grosvenor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for GCM Grosvenor here>>>

Shares of GCM Grosvenor have returned +13.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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