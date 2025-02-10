News & Insights

GCM GROSVENOR Earnings Results: $GCMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 10, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

GCM GROSVENOR ($GCMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $165,260,000, beating estimates of $164,322,000 by $938,000.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GCMG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

GCM GROSVENOR Insider Trading Activity

GCM GROSVENOR insiders have traded $GCMG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KATHLEEN PATRICIA SULLIVAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,635

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

GCM GROSVENOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of GCM GROSVENOR stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,810,000
  • ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 596,809 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,755,877
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 585,048 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,622,743
  • DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 556,941 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,304,572
  • PHASE 2 PARTNERS, LLC removed 351,239 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,976,025
  • RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 243,229 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,753,352
  • MORGAN STANLEY added 167,857 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,900,141

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

