GCM GROSVENOR Earnings Results: $GCMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

GCM GROSVENOR ($GCMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $165,260,000, beating estimates of $164,322,000 by $938,000.

GCM GROSVENOR Insider Trading Activity

GCM GROSVENOR insiders have traded $GCMG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KATHLEEN PATRICIA SULLIVAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,635

GCM GROSVENOR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of GCM GROSVENOR stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

