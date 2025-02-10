GCM GROSVENOR Earnings Results: $GCMG Reports Quarterly Earnings

GCM GROSVENOR ($GCMG) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, beating estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $165,260,000, beating estimates of $164,322,000 by $938,000.
GCM GROSVENOR Insider Trading Activity
GCM GROSVENOR insiders have traded $GCMG stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GCMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KATHLEEN PATRICIA SULLIVAN (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $53,635
GCM GROSVENOR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 65 institutional investors add shares of GCM GROSVENOR stock to their portfolio, and 31 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BAMCO INC /NY/ added 1,750,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $19,810,000
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 596,809 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,755,877
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 585,048 shares (+12.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,622,743
- DEPRINCE RACE & ZOLLO INC removed 556,941 shares (-77.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,304,572
- PHASE 2 PARTNERS, LLC removed 351,239 shares (-45.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,976,025
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. removed 243,229 shares (-35.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,753,352
- MORGAN STANLEY added 167,857 shares (+33.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,900,141
