GCM Grosvenor to Announce First Quarter 2025 Results on May 7, 2025

GCM Grosvenor will announce Q1 2025 results on May 7, 2025, followed by a webcast for updates.

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global provider of alternative asset management solutions, announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 results on May 7, 2025. Management will conduct a webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results and provide a business update. The call can be accessed through the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website, where a replay will also be available for a week after the event. The firm, headquartered in Chicago and with a global presence, manages approximately $80 billion in assets across various investment strategies and has been specializing in alternatives for over 50 years.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



CHICAGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it will release its results for the first quarter 2025 on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday May 7, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results and provide a business update. The conference call will be available via public webcast through the Public Shareholders section of GCM Grosvenor’s website at



www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders



and a replay will be available on the website soon after the call’s completion for at least seven (7) days.





To register for the call, visit



www.gcmgrosvenor.com/public-shareholders



.







About GCM Grosvenor







GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform.





GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit:



gcmgrosvenor.com



.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.