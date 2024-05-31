News & Insights

GCL Technology Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 31, 2024 — 05:44 am EDT

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings (HK:3800) has released an update.

GCL Technology Holdings Limited has successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting on 31 May 2024, with all resolutions passed by shareholder votes. Key decisions included re-election of executive directors, appointment of the auditor, and the adjustment of share-related mandates and option schemes. The voting demonstrated overwhelming support for the proposed board actions, with the majority of resolutions receiving above 70% approval from the shareholders.

