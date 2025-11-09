GCL Technology Holdings (GCPEF) Price Target Increased by 29.84% to 0.22

The average one-year price target for GCL Technology Holdings (OTCPK:GCPEF) has been revised to $0.22 / share. This is an increase of 29.84% from the prior estimate of $0.17 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.15 to a high of $0.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.66% from the latest reported closing price of $0.16 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 80 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCL Technology Holdings. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GCPEF is 0.16%, an increase of 2.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 1,785,984K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 318,168K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 309,195K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCPEF by 39.46% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 289,733K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 332,695K shares , representing a decrease of 14.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCPEF by 26.51% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 289,541K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 276,718K shares , representing an increase of 4.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GCPEF by 35.09% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 206,111K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203,471K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GCPEF by 39.00% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 93,070K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

