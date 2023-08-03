GCL-Poly Energy (HKEX:3800) Price Target Decreased by 5.46% to 3.68

The average one-year price target for GCL-Poly Energy (HKEX:3800) has been revised to 3.68 / share. This is an decrease of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 3.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.76 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 124.66% from the latest reported closing price of 1.64 / share.

GCL-Poly Energy Maintains 3.66% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCL-Poly Energy. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 37.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3800 is 0.22%, a decrease of 20.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.65% to 1,876,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 407,838K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 473,448K shares, representing a decrease of 16.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3800 by 16.77% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 283,121K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109,839K shares, representing an increase of 61.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3800 by 189.61% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 273,531K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 230,628K shares, representing an increase of 15.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3800 by 30.48% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 189,164K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210,034K shares, representing a decrease of 11.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3800 by 24.55% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 93,070K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

