GCL New Energy Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

GCL New Energy Holdings (HK:0451) has released an update.

GCL New Energy Holdings successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, with unanimous approval for the adoption of financial statements and director remunerations, as well as the re-appointment of their auditor. The company also received strong shareholder support for the re-election of board members, the issuance and repurchase of shares, and the introduction of a new 2024 Share Option Scheme.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

