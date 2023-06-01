GCL New Energy Holdings (HKHKSZ:451) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for GCL New Energy Holdings (HKHKSZ:451) has been revised to 2.04 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in GCL New Energy Holdings. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 451 is 0.03%, an increase of 24.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 78.19% to 85,002K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 62,130K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,943K shares, representing an increase of 87.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 451 by 748.18% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,209K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,958K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 103,200K shares, representing a decrease of 1,383.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 451 by 47.84% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,556K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,848K shares, representing a decrease of 872.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 451 by 15.77% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,881K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,626K shares, representing a decrease of 1,900.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 451 by 61.66% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.