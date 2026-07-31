GCL Global Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL) reported fiscal 2026 revenue growth of 68.2% as the company expanded its gaming distribution and publishing operations, though higher integration, operating and financing costs contributed to a loss for the year.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Group Chief Financial Officer Kenny Lin said revenue rose to $238 million, driven by the full-year contribution from Ban Leong Technologies and continued activity across gaming distribution and publishing. Group Chief Executive Officer Sebastian Toke described revenue as $238.9 million and said it represented the highest annual revenue in the company’s history.

The company’s results reflected its transition from a primarily distribution-led business toward a broader platform incorporating game publishing, proprietary content, intellectual property development and digital distribution.

Profitability Pressured by Expansion Costs

Gross profit increased 16.4% to $24.7 million, but gross margin declined to 10.3% from 15% in the prior year. Lin attributed the margin compression to a greater contribution from “high-value, low-margin distribution activities” within the company’s expanded revenue base.

Selling and marketing expenses increased to $4.8 million from $2.6 million. Ban Leong accounted for approximately $1.2 million of the increase, while 4Divinity contributed roughly $600,000 tied primarily to marketing for game launches. Selling and marketing spending remained about 2% of revenue, according to Lin.

General and administrative expenses rose to $33.2 million from $15.4 million, reflecting the operation of a larger group, personnel and professional costs, Ban Leong integration work, and costs related to GCL’s first full fiscal year as a Nasdaq-listed company.

Lin reported a fiscal 2026 net loss of $26.2 million, compared with net income of $5 million in the prior year. Basic and diluted loss per share was approximately $0.20, compared with earnings per share of $0.05 a year earlier. EBITDA was a loss of $18.9 million, versus EBITDA profit of $10.8 million in fiscal 2025.

Lin said the year’s loss was largely affected by $18.4 million in one-time or exceptional expenses, including acquisition-related professional fees and non-operating losses related to changes in the fair value of derivative liabilities. He also cited the absence of a $5.3 million non-cash valuation gain on convertible notes recognized in fiscal 2025.

Ban Leong Broadens Regional Distribution Platform

The full-year consolidation of Ban Leong Technologies expanded GCL’s Southeast Asian distribution footprint. Toke said Ban Leong has more than 30 years of operating history, partnerships with more than 50 global brands including Razer, NVIDIA, Samsung and Huawei, and multichannel distribution operations across Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

GCL said it is focusing on operational alignment and cost efficiencies as it integrates Ban Leong across the group.

Inventory rose to $32.4 million at March 31 from $5.9 million a year earlier. Lin said approximately $25.8 million of the increase was opening inventory associated with the Ban Leong acquisition, while the remainder reflected working-capital needs of the larger distribution operation.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $36.6 million from $18.2 million, and the company reported positive working capital of approximately $42.9 million. Total borrowings rose to $54 million from $11.9 million at the start of the year, with net interest expense increasing to $3 million. Lin said higher borrowings were associated with acquisitions and working-capital requirements, and described the increased leverage as a capital-allocation decision rather than a deterioration in liquidity.

Publishing Pipeline and IP Investments

During the year, GCL launched JDM: Japanese Drift Master, released Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree in Asia across consoles, and unveiled Island of Hearts, a collaboration between subsidiaries 4Divinity and Titan Digital Media.

4Divinity also signed a memorandum of understanding to acquire a 60% stake in Taiwan-based Alliance-Star International, the developer of Kingdom Under Fire: The Civil War. Toke said completion of the transaction would give GCL an internal development studio to support intellectual-property creation.

ADATA Technology made strategic investments in 4Divinity of $3 million in December 2025, $10 million in January 2026 and an additional $10 million in May 2026 at a $275 million valuation, according to Toke. He said the capital would support the company’s ability to secure game titles and expand digital distribution infrastructure.

Fiscal 2027 Focus

GCL said its priorities for fiscal 2027 are disciplined integration, portfolio monetization and operating leverage. The company aims to improve its revenue mix by increasing the contribution from higher-margin publishing activities, while improving operating efficiencies and cash conversion.

Since the fiscal year ended, GCL has signed regional or worldwide agreements involving titles including Windrose, Realm of Ink, A Whisper of Fall and Guns of Eskerton. Toke also highlighted projects in development including Showa American Story, The Defiant, Sword Sage and others.

The company did not provide fiscal 2027 financial guidance, citing the variability of game development schedules, launch timing and market conditions.

About GCL Global (NASDAQ:GCL)

GCL Global Enterprises, Inc (NASDAQ: GCL) is a U.S.-based provider of residential and commercial restoration, remodeling and reconstruction services. The company specializes in water damage remediation, mold mitigation, fire and smoke damage restoration, storm and disaster recovery, and general contracting work. Through a combination of proprietary processes, licensed technicians and third-party partnerships, GCL Global delivers end-to-end project management from initial assessment through final rebuild.

In addition to its core restoration business, GCL Global offers home improvement and renovation services, including flooring, painting, cabinetry and other remodeling projects.

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