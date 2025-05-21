GCL Global Holdings Ltd. Launches "JDM: Japanese Drift Master" in Asia, Now Available on Major Gaming Platforms

GCL announces the launch of "JDM: Japanese Drift Master," an open-world drifting game available on multiple platforms.

GCL Global Holdings Ltd. has announced the launch of "JDM: Japanese Drift Master," a new game developed by Gaming Factory and published in Asia through GCL’s subsidiary 4Divinity. The game, available on platforms like Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store for $34.99 with a 15% launch discount for two weeks, offers an open-world experience set in a fictional Japanese city, Guntama. Players will engage in drifting with officially licensed vehicles from renowned Japanese car manufacturers, exploring various landscapes and participating in racing events. The game features a unique manga storytelling mode, combining narrative with gameplay. GCL's CEO, Sebastian Toke, expressed excitement about the game’s potential and the company’s roadmap for future content updates.

Announcement of the launch of “JDM: Japanese Drift Master,” a new game that expands GCL's portfolio in the gaming market.

The game features officially licensed cars from major Japanese automakers, appealing to car enthusiasts and engaging a specific target audience.

A robust post-launch roadmap is planned, indicating sustained content updates and community engagement which may lead to long-term player retention.

Potential for increased revenue through the launch discount and the game's availability on multiple major platforms (Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store).

Press release emphasizes reliance on forward-looking statements, highlighting uncertainty about future performance and potential risks, which may affect investor confidence.



There is no clear indication of prior success or performance metrics for GCL or 4Divinity, which could raise concerns about the company’s ability to execute based on past achievements.



The statement contains risks that the actual results could differ materially from projections, suggesting potential instability in projected growth and business plans.

What is "JDM: Japanese Drift Master"?

"JDM: Japanese Drift Master" is an open-world drifting simulation game inspired by Japan's car culture, available on multiple platforms.

Who developed "JDM: Japanese Drift Master"?

The game was developed by Polish studio Gaming Factory and is published in Asia by GCL's subsidiary 4Divinity.

What platforms can I play "JDM: Japanese Drift Master" on?

The game is available on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

Is there a launch discount for "JDM: Japanese Drift Master"?

Yes, there is a 15% launch discount available for the first two weeks after release.

What can players expect from the game's narrative?

The narrative features emotional storytelling through manga panels as players rise in the underground drift scene.

SINGAPORE, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





GCL Global Holdings





Ltd.





(NASDAQ: GCL) (“GCL” or the “Company”), a leading provider of games and entertainment, today announced the highly anticipated launch of “JDM: Japanese Drift Master” that is regionally published and distributed in Asia by GCL’s game publishing subsidiary 4Divinity.





After several years in active development by Polish development studio and publisher Gaming Factory, “





JDM: Japanese Drift Master





,” is now available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store for $34.99 USD — with a 15% launch discount available for the first two weeks to welcome all new drivers to the streets of Guntama, Japan.







Explore the Soul of Japan Through a Manga Story Mode That Shifts Gears







From buzzing city centers to remote mountain passes, “JDM: Japanese Drift Master” invites players into an open world inspired by Japan’s iconic scenery and underground racing culture. Cruise freely, participate in exciting driving events, or simply take in the view – every road tells a story.





Featuring officially licensed cars from top Japanese automakers like Honda, Mazda, Nissan, and Subaru, each vehicle is modeled with stunning detail and different handling for a truly authentic ride. Experience the fictionalized world of Guntama through a narrative that blends fast-paced racing with emotional storytelling – all brought to life through fully illustrated manga panels. Rise through the ranks, meet unforgettable characters, and carve out your legacy in the underground drift scene.





"Today marks an exciting milestone for Gaming Factory, our team at 4Divinity, and for fans of high-performance driving around the world. Built around one of the most comprehensive tuning systems in the genre, ‘Japanese Drift Master’ empowers players with unparalleled control over both performance and style—driving deep engagement and strong community retention,” said Sebastian Toke, Group CEO of GCL.





“With a robust post-launch roadmap featuring new content, cars, and ongoing feature updates, we’re positioned to support sustained growth and long-term player investment. We're excited about the momentum this sets for the future, and we can’t wait for you to see what’s next."







About GCL Global Holdings







GCL Global Holdings Ltd. unites people through immersive games and entertainment experiences, enabling creators to deliver engaging content and fun gameplay experiences to gaming communities worldwide with a strategic focus on the rapidly expanding Asian gaming market.





Drawing on a deep understanding of gaming trends and market dynamics, GCL Group leverages its diverse portfolio of digital and physical content to bridge cultures and audiences by introducing Asian-developed IP to a global audience across consoles, PCs, and streaming platforms.





Learn more at





http://www.gclglobalholdings.com





.







About 4Divinity







4Divinity is a digital and retail games publishing company and a wholly owned subsidiary of GCL, focused on bringing exciting game content from around the world to Asia and introducing Asian content to aglobal market Along with its sister company, Epicsoft Asia, 4Divinity is partnering with publishers and development studios to introduce brand-new IP to the region.







About Gaming Factory







Founded in 2017, Gaming Factory is a Polish game development studio and publisher dedicated to delivering engaging and innovative gaming experiences. As both a creator and distributor, the company focuses on crafting high-quality titles across various genres. Gaming Factory’s flagship project, JDM: Japanese Drift Master, is an open-world drifting simulation that captures the spirit of Japanese car culture. With a passion for immersive gameplay and a commitment to excellence, Gaming Factory continues to expand its portfolio while bringing unique gaming experiences to gamers worldwide.





Learn more at





https://gamingfactory.pl





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements may also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Company, GCL’s ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of the Company, and the Company’s ability to source and retain talent. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of GCL’s management and are not predictions of actual performance.





These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although GCL believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, GCL cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the proxy statement/prospectus included in the Registration Statement relating to the recent business combination, filed by the Company with the SEC on December 31, 2024 and other documents which will be filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. GCL cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that GCL presently knows or that GCL currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of GCL as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while GCL may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of GCL as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, GCL does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.







GCL Investor Relations:







Crocker Coulson









crocker.coulson@aummedia.org













(646) 652-7185





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aab73763-3c4b-46bf-8fe8-a41e3d5ce0f7





