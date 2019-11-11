GCI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Gannett Co Inc (Symbol: GCI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.95, changing hands as low as $9.86 per share. Gannett Co Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GCI's low point in its 52 week range is $7.41 per share, with $11.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.90.

