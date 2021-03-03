GC Pharma says picked to import and distribute 40 mln doses of Moderna's vaccine in S.Korea

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - South Korean drugmaker GC Pharma 006280.KS said on Thursday it was picked to import and distribute 40 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea.

"We are proud to be partnering with the government and Moderna to support the distribution of crucial vaccines to the South Korean public," said EC Huh, GC Pharma president in a statement.

(Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

