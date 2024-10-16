GC Investments LLC Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $9.52M In Altair Engineering Stock

GC Investments LLC, 10% Owner at Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR), disclosed an insider sell on October 15, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: LLC's decision to sell 100,000 shares of Altair Engineering was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday. The total value of the sale is $9,523,390.

The latest market snapshot at Wednesday morning reveals Altair Engineering shares down by 0.06%, trading at $94.16.

Unveiling the Story Behind Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc is a provider of enterprise-class engineering software enabling origination of the entire product lifecycle from concept design to in-service operation. The integrated suite of software provided by the company optimizes design performance across multiple disciplines encompassing structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, system modeling, and embedded systems. It operates through two segments: Software which includes the portfolio of software products such as solvers and optimization technology products, modeling and visualization tools, industrial and concept design tools, and others; and Client Engineering Services which provides client engineering services to support customers. Majority of its revenue comes from the software segment.

Breaking Down Altair Engineering's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Altair Engineering's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.41% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 79.49%, the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Altair Engineering's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of -0.06.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, Altair Engineering adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 294.44 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 12.66 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Altair Engineering's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Altair Engineering's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 94.58, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Altair Engineering's Insider Trades.

