GC Construction Holdings to Review Interim Results

GC Construction Holdings Limited (HK:1489) has released an update.

GC Construction Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 26, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year and discuss the possibility of declaring a final dividend. This announcement is likely to draw interest from investors keen on understanding the company’s financial performance and dividend prospects.

For further insights into HK:1489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.