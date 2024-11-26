News & Insights

GC Construction Holdings Reports Sharp Decline in Profits

November 26, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

GC Construction Holdings Limited (HK:1489) has released an update.

GC Construction Holdings Limited reported a significant decline in its financial performance for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping by 6.2% to HK$265.3 million and gross profit plunging by 90.2% to HK$2.9 million. The company also posted a loss of HK$7.2 million, a stark contrast to the HK$16.6 million profit during the same period in 2023, leading the board to decide against declaring an interim dividend.

