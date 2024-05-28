News & Insights

GC Construction Foresees Profit Decline

May 28, 2024 — 08:02 am EDT

GC Construction Holdings Limited (HK:1489) has released an update.

GC Construction Holdings Limited anticipates a decline in net profit for the year ended 31 March 2024, with expected earnings of no more than HK$21.0 million, a significant drop from the previous year’s HK$49.3 million. The decrease is mainly due to reduced government grants and lower gross profit margins in wet trades works amidst a volatile real estate market. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and await the final annual results due by the end of June 2024 for a complete financial overview.

