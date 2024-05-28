GC Construction Foresees Profit Decline

GC Construction Holdings Limited (HK:1489) has released an update.

GC Construction Holdings Limited anticipates a decline in net profit for the year ended 31 March 2024, with expected earnings of no more than HK$21.0 million, a significant drop from the previous year’s HK$49.3 million. The decrease is mainly due to reduced government grants and lower gross profit margins in wet trades works amidst a volatile real estate market. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and await the final annual results due by the end of June 2024 for a complete financial overview.

For further insights into HK:1489 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.