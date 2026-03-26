BioTech

GC Biopharma's Varicella Vaccine Granted Marketing Authorization In Guatemala

March 26, 2026 — 03:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - GC Biopharma (006280.KS) announced that its varicella vaccine, BARYCELA Inj., has been granted marketing authorization from the Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance of Guatemala. The company said the approval marks a significant milestone as the first regulatory clearance for BARYCELA Inj. in the Latin American region, paving the way for expanded access to high-quality immunization across neighboring markets.

"Securing this first marketing authorization in Latin America is a testament to the global competitiveness of our vaccine technology," said Jae Woo Lee, Head of the Regulatory Science & Product Development at GC Biopharma.

Shares of GC Biopharma are trading at 1,48,300 won, down 0.47%.

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