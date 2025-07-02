$GBX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GBX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $68,989,851 of trading volume.

$GBX Insider Trading Activity

$GBX insiders have traded $GBX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRIAN J COMSTOCK (EVP & President, The Americas) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,655,695

WILLIAM J. KRUEGER (SVP, COO, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $454,807.

$GBX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $GBX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GBX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/27/2025

$GBX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GBX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ken Hoexter from Lake Street set a target price of $62.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $75.0 on 01/09/2025

