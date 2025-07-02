$GBX stock is up 19% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GBX stock has now risen 19% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $68,989,851 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GBX (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GBX stock page:
$GBX Insider Trading Activity
$GBX insiders have traded $GBX stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GBX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BRIAN J COMSTOCK (EVP & President, The Americas) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,655,695
- WILLIAM J. KRUEGER (SVP, COO, The Americas) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $454,807.
$GBX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 145 institutional investors add shares of $GBX stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 930,236 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,646,687
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 535,843 shares (+260.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,445,878
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 494,306 shares (-33.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,318,353
- CUBIST SYSTEMATIC STRATEGIES, LLC added 276,228 shares (+268.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,148,398
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 242,180 shares (+6.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,404,459
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 228,934 shares (-10.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,725,999
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 200,835 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,286,768
$GBX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GBX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Stephens issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/27/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 06/27/2025
$GBX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GBX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $GBX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $68.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ken Hoexter from Lake Street set a target price of $62.0 on 04/04/2025
- Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $75.0 on 01/09/2025
