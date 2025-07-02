GBX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $54.78, changing hands as high as $55.29 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $37.77 per share, with $71.059 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.04.

