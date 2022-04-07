GBX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.95, changing hands as low as $42.88 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $36.19 per share, with $53.455 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.43.

