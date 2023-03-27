GBX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Greenbrier Companies Inc (Symbol: GBX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.74, changing hands as high as $31.78 per share. Greenbrier Companies Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GBX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, GBX's low point in its 52 week range is $23.795 per share, with $53.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.64.
