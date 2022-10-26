GBP/USD to Target $1.18 as the New UK Government Takes Its First Steps

FXEmpire.com -

It is another quiet day for the GBP/USD. The October CBI Distributive Trades Survey for October is the only stat of the day. However, we don’t expect the numbers to influence market sentiment toward the Bank of England’s monetary policy goals or the Pound.

With theeconomic calendaron the lighter side, the market focus will remain on the Bank of England and the UK Government. On Wednesday, UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the delay of the fiscal statement to November 17.

The new Cabinet met for the first time, with the delay to the fiscal statement among the first decisions. The Government reportedly discussed delaying the fiscal statement with the Bank of England. The Chancellor also stated that the fiscal statement would be a full autumn statement.

The markets responded favorably, and chatter from the UK Government will remain a key driver today.

Monetary policy will also continue to be a consideration. However, no Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members are on the calendar to deliver speeches today, leaving any comments to the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.03% to $1.16204. A mixed start to the session saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.16071 before rising to a high of $1.16273. GBPUSD 271022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1561 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1693. Dollar weakness on expectations of a Fed pivot and market sentiment towards the UK Government remain tailwinds for the GBP/USD.

While there are no UK stats to influence, Q3 GDP, inflation, and jobless claims numbers from the US will impact.

In the case of another extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1770 and resistance at $1.18. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1978.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1484 into play. However, barring a risk-off fueled sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.14 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1353.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1145. GBPUSD 271022 1-Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.13416.

After a bullish cross on Wednesday, the 50-day EMA pulled away from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A GBP/USD hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.13416) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1693) to bring R2 ($1.1770) and $1.18 into view. However, a fall through S1 ($1.1484) would bring S2 ($1.1353) and the EMAs into view. GBPUSD 271022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with Q3 GDP, inflation, and the weekly jobless claims in focus. With the markets expecting a Fed pivot, today’s stats will further influence market sentiment toward Fed monetary policy.

However, no FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats. The FOMC blackout period started on Saturday and will extend until November 3.

Going into the Thursday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of November and December rate hikes at 85.4% and 38.9%, respectively. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 77.0%.

