GBP/USD Tests Support At 1.2000 After Disappointing UK GDP Report

GBP/USD tests multi-week lows as traders react to the disappointing GDP data from the UK.

EUR/USD declined towards the low end of the current trading range.

Commodity-related currencies moved lower as commodity markets pulled back.

U.S. Dollar Gains Ground After Strong GDP Report

U.S. dollar gained some ground against a broad basket of currencies as traders focused on the better-than-expected GDP data. Treasury yields moved higher, but this move was not strong. It looks that bond traders are not ready for big moves ahead of Christmas.

Traders also had a chance to take a look at the Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 216,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. Analysts expected Initial Jobless Claims of 222,000.

EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.0600

EUR/USD faced resistance at 1.0660 and pulled back towards the low end of the current trading range at 1.0600.

The yields of the European government bonds continue to move higher at a robust pace as bond traders are worried about potential hawkish moves from the ECB. In recent weeks, multiple ECB speakers signaled that the European Central Bank would continue to raise rates aggressively to put pressure on inflation.

While rising bond yields may provide some support to the euro, worries about the health of the European economy will remain a bearish catalyst for the European currency.

GBP/USD Pulled Back To Multi-Week Lows

GBP/USD made an attempt to settle below the 1.2000 level as traders reacted to the disappointng GDP data from the UK. The energy crisis put significant pressure on the UK economy, which contracted by 0.3% in the third quarter.

If GBP/USD manages to settle below the support at 1.2000, it will move towards the next support level at 1.1950. A successful test of the support at 1.1950 will open the way to the test of the support at the 50 EMA at 1.1915.

On the upside, a move above 1.2030 will push GBP/USD towards the next resistance level at 1.2060. In case GBP/USD manages to settle above 1.2060, it will head towards the resistance at 1.2100.

USD/CAD Tests Resistance At 1.3640

Commodity-related currencies have found themselves under pressure today as commodity markets pulled back. USD/CAD moved back above the 1.3600 level and is currently trying to settle above the resistance at 1.3640.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD declined below the 0.6700 level, while NZD/USD pulled back towards 0.6250.

USD/JPY Tries To Settle Above 132.50

USD/JPY is currently trading near the 132.50 level as bulls try to continue the rebound after the recent sell-off. At this point, it looks that traders are not ready for big moves after the huge pullback. Most likely, they will be focused on general market sentiment in the near term.

