GBP/USD Tests Resistance At 1.2530

Key Insights

The U.S. Dollar Index pulls back after strong rally, which is bullish for GBP/USD.

Today, traders will focus on Personal Income and Personal Spending reports from the U.S.

A move above 1.2530 will push GBP/USD towards the resistance at 1.2565.

British Pound Rebounds After Sell-Off

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle above the resistance level at 1.2530, while the U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index failed to settle above the resistance at 103.60 and is testing the support level at 103.25. In case this test is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the next support level at 103, which will be bullish for GBP/USD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on economic reports from the U.S. Analysts expect that Personal Income increased by 0.4% month-over-month in March. Personal Spending is projected to grow by 0.7%.

Traders will also have a chance to take a look at the final reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for April. The report is expected to show that Consumer Sentiment improved from 59.4 in March to 65.7 in April.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD is testing the resistance level at 1.2530. In case this test is successful, GBP/USD will move towards the next resistance, which is located at 1.2565.

A move above the resistance at 1.2565 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.2600. If GBP/USD manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance level at 1.2640.

On the support side, the nearest support level for GBP/USD is located at 1.2510. In case GBP/USD declines below the support at 1.2510, it will head towards the next support level at 1.2485.

A move below the support at 1.2485 will push GBP/USD towards the support at 1.2460. In case GBP/USD gets below this level, it will head towards the support level at 1.2440.

