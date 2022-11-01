GBP/USD Return to $1.16 US Data Dependent as Focus Shifts to the Fed

FXEmpire.com -

It is a busier day for the GBP/USD. According to the economic calendar, UK house price figures and the finalized Manufacturing PMI for October are due. However, barring a sharp fall in house prices and a material revision to the prelim Manufacturing PMI, the numbers are unlikely to impact the GBP/USD.

The market focus will remain on the Bank of England, ahead of Thursday’s policy decision, and the UK Government.

Following the favorable response to the Rishi Sunak victory, the Pound has hit reverse, revisiting to sub-$1.15. The UK Government’s plans to tighten the purse strings and the BoE’s policy goals to bring inflation to target have raised fears of a deeper UK recession, pressuring the Pound.

With the market focus on the UK Government’s policies, plans to raise taxes showed the Government’s intent to balance the books. Notably, the Government could force the Bank of England into a less hawkish stance on monetary policy.

No Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members will deliver speeches ahead of the Thursday policy decision, leaving any comments to the media to influence.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.45% to $1.15112. A mixed morning saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.14585 before rising to a high of $1.15155. GBPUSD 011122 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to break out from the $1.1511 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1562 and the Monday high of $1.16132. A move through $1.1550 would signal a bullish session.

In the case of another extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1665. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1819.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1408 into play. However, barring another sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.1350. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1357 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1203. GBPUSD 011122 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.14529. The 50-day EMA widened from the 200-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA pulling away from the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A hold above the 50-day EMA ($1.14529) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1562) to target R2 ($1.1665). However, a fall through the 50-day EMA would bring S1 ($1.1408) and sub-$1.14 into play. GBPUSD 011122 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busier day ahead on the US economic calendar. Markit and ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTs job openings will be in focus. With the Fed delivering its November policy decision on Wednesday, the ISM Manufacturing PMI and JOLTs job openings will garner the most interest.

For both reports, the markets will look beyond the headline numbers. From the ISM survey, new orders, cost pressures, and employment will likely be focal points, with quit rates an area of interest from the JOLTs report.

No FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats. The FOMC blackout period started on Saturday and will extend until November 3.

Going into the Tuesday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of November and December rate hikes at 86.8% and 47.9%, respectively. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 59.8%.

