GBP/USD Return to $1.14 in the Hands of the BoE Chief Economist

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, CBI Industrial Trend Orders for October will draw interest.

However, following the manufacturing PMI on Monday, the markets will likely expect a sharp decline. In October, the UK manufacturing PMI fell from 48.4 to a 29-month low of 45.8. According to the survey, new business levels declined at the most marked rate since January 2021.

Economists forecast a fall in the CBI Industrial Trend Orders from -2 to -12.

Another weak set of UK economic indicators could pressure the Pound, with optimism toward the Rishi Sunak victory unlikely to distract the markets from the increasing likelihood of a UK recession.

While chatter from the incoming UK Prime Minister will also draw interest, the Bank of England will take center stage today. Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill speaks today. Following the disappointing PMI numbers, any forward guidance will move the dial.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.03% to $1.12723. A choppy morning saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.13253 before falling to a low of $1.12691. GBPUSD 251022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1314 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1370 and the Monday high of $1.14072. However, BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill will need to deliver hawkish chatter to support a return to $1.14.

Monday’s PMI survey talked of a strong rate of cost inflation, driven by increases in energy bills and staff wages. Huw Pill has previously talked of the need to aggressively tackle wage growth.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1463 and resistance at $1.15. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1613.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1220 in play. However, barring dovish BoE chatter, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.1150. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1164 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1015. GBPUSD 251022 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.12482.

The 50-day EMA pulled away from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A move through the 200-day EMA ($1.13042) would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1370) to bring R2 ($1.1463) into view. However, a fall through the 50-day EMA ($1.12482) would bring 100-day EMA ($1.12322) and S1 ($1.1220) into play. GBPUSD 251022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a relatively quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with US consumer confidence as the key stat of the day. Following the disappointing private sector PMIs on Monday, a slide to sub-100 would adversely impact the dollar.

However, no FOMC members will speak to guide the markets following today’s stats. The FOMC blackout period started on Saturday and will extend until November 3.

Going into the Tuesday session, the FedWatch Tool had the probability of November and December rate hikes at 97.2% and 51.3%, respectively. One week ago, the likelihood of a 75-basis point hike in December stood at 64.3%.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.