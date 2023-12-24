GBP/USD Price Forecast for 2024: Navigating Uncertainty and Opportunity in the Year Ahead

FXEmpire.com -

The Bank of England’s aggressive rate hikes contrasted with the Federal Reserve’s more measured approach, influencing the GBP/USD exchange rate.

Ongoing Brexit negotiations and global events like the Ukraine war and China’s economic slowdown significantly impacted the Pound’s strength.

Political shifts in the UK and the US presidential election anticipation created uncertainties, affecting the currencies’ performance and investor confidence.

This comprehensive analysis provides a clear understanding of the factors that shaped the GBP/USD pair in 2023 and offers insights into what might influence its performance in the coming year 2024.

2023 Market Review

For the GBP/USD pair, 2023 was a year of ups and downs as domestic politics, central bank actions, and international economic forces all intertwined. With facts and insights, let’s take a closer look at the major events that influenced the “cable” this year.

Significant Economic Events in 2023 impacting GBP/USD

The year commenced with the GBP/USD rate quietly hovering around 1.20, only to encounter a series of challenges. The UK’s post-pandemic recovery was significantly impeded by labor shortages, supply chain disruptions, and a staggering 54% rise in energy prices in April.

The situation was further exacerbated by Brexit tensions and the Ukraine conflict, propelling inflation to a 40-year peak of 9.4% in June.

This scenario prompted the Bank of England (BoE) to embark on a series of aggressive interest rate hikes, resulting in seven increases throughout the year, elevating the rate from 3.5% in January to 5.25%.

Concurrently, the US economy demonstrated relative resilience, despite grappling with a 7.7% inflation rate in October 2023 – the highest since 1982. The Federal Reserve (Fed) responded with four interest rate hikes, elevating rates from 4.50%-4.75% to 5.25%-5.50%.

The Fed’s cautious approach contrasted with the BoE’s aggressive stance, thereby bolstering the Dollar and consequently driving the GBP/USD to a near three-decade low of 1.18 in July.

Role of Brexit in 2023

Throughout 2023, Brexit cast a significant shadow over the GBP/USD exchange rate. The United Kingdom contended with a staggering number of job vacancies surpassing a million in August, a crisis intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and stringent immigration policies post-EU departure.

This labor scarcity hit sectors such as agriculture and hospitality particularly hard. Furthermore, trade frictions with the EU, especially over the contentious Northern Ireland Protocol, presented additional hurdles.

A turning point came on February 27, 2023, with the introduction of the Windsor Framework. This agreement was designed to secure a stable future for the people and businesses of Northern Ireland, tackling pivotal concerns including customs procedures, the supply of agri-foods, medicines access, and the application of VAT and excise rules. It aimed to enhance Northern Ireland’s political influence while reducing the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice in the region.

Despite persistent apprehensions about the long-term commercial repercussions of Brexit, the UK took advantage of its newfound autonomy to negotiate trade agreements. Prominent pacts with nations such as the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and India have ushered in fresh economic prospects and advantages for British enterprises and consumers.

In the wake of these events, the GBP/USD currency pair experienced a significant rebound, recovering from an October low of $1.20 to a December peak of $1.28 by the close of 2023.

Geo-Political Factors & International Relations

2023 extended beyond domestic challenges, engaging with global geopolitical events that influenced economic sentiment. The protracted conflict in Ukraine and China’s economic deceleration cast a shadow over global markets, dampening investor enthusiasm for riskier assets, including the British Pound.

The year also saw a pervasive economic slowdown, which, when coupled with escalating interest rates around the globe, stoked trepidation about a looming worldwide recession.

These factors collectively contributed to the depreciation of the GBP as investors gravitated towards the traditionally more secure US Dollar.

Ukraine War and China Slowdown: Perfect Storm

The war in Ukraine and China’s economic downturn created a perfect storm for investors in 2023. Alongside these significant events, the global economic slowdown further diminished the allure of riskier assets such as the Pound.

Investors, facing a multitude of uncertainties, increasingly shied away from currencies perceived as vulnerable to international upheavals.

Israel-Hamas Tensions: A Regional Flashpoint

The escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas in October intensified market uncertainty, injecting prolonged volatility into currency valuations. This conflict resulted in tragic human losses and mass displacements.

Its broader economic implications were felt globally, as it disrupted energy supplies and international trade routes, tangibly affecting the economies of both the United Kingdom and the United States.

The ripple effects of regional instability were thus felt in financial markets worldwide, influencing investment decisions and currency strength.

Political Landscape

Political instability in both the UK and the US compounded the prevailing complexity. The UK saw a rapid changeover of Prime Ministers, with Boris Johnson followed by Liz Truss, and then Rishi Sunak, each contending with a deepening cost-of-living crisis and issues of public trust.

In the US, anticipation of the 2024 presidential election and the prospect of a divided government further clouded the economic outlook, injecting a sense of uncertainty into market sentiments.

Overview of Policy Changes and their Impact

Currency fluctuations in 2022 and 2023 were significantly influenced by policy changes in the UK and the US. In the UK, the pound hit a historic low against the dollar following the announcement of a mini-budget with unfunded tax cuts by Kwarteng in September 2022.

Rishi Sunak’s subsequent policy reversals in 2023 provided some stability to the pound, but challenges persisted, particularly with the contentious Integrated Review Refresh, which prioritized foreign policy and defense in an increasingly competitive global arena.

The decision to exit the Paris Agreement drew widespread protests and criticism.

In the US, the dollar’s strength waned in 2023 amid economic headwinds. President Biden’s ambitious budget proposals aimed at infrastructure, family support, and discretionary spending faced stark opposition from Republicans and some Democrats, clouding the economic outlook.

This political division, alongside the uncertainty of the upcoming 2024 presidential election, where Trump showed a lead in polls, suggested a period of political volatility was on the horizon.

2023’s Economic Landscape: UK and US Prospects

Heading towards the end of 2023, the GBP/USD exchange rate has seen an uptick to approximately 1.26, signaling a modest recovery from its previous lows. This improvement is partly due to the softening of inflation in both countries, hinting at a potentially more dovish stance from their central banks.

Encouragingly, tentative trade deals between the UK and the EU have sparked optimism for better economic ties. Nevertheless, the horizon holds persistent economic headwinds.

The IMF has downgraded the UK’s growth forecast for 2024, now projecting a modest 0.6% expansion in GDP, signaling caution as the full economic consequences of Brexit unfold.

The US economy, although relatively more robust, is not without its challenges, grappling with substantial debt and the risk of an extended battle against inflation.

Risks & Opportunities to Watch in 2024

As we step into 2024, several critical elements will shape the trajectory of the GBP/USD exchange rate:

Central Bank Policies

In a significant move, the Bank of England maintained its interest rates at 5.25% in December 2023 for the third consecutive time, following a series of 14 rate hikes. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) showed a split decision, voting 6-3 against a proposed 0.25% rate increase.

Despite inflation rates surpassing the 2% target, the MPC plans to sustain elevated rates to gradually steer inflation back to its desired level. Similarly, the Federal Reserve’s decision on December 13, 2023, to keep rates steady at 5.25% – 5.50% marked its third consecutive meeting without a rate change.

This move indicates the Fed’s assessment that inflation pressures are beginning to subside, suggesting a potential slowdown in the pace of future rate increases. Nevertheless, the Fed remains open to additional rate hikes in 2024 should inflation trends not align with expectations.

Economic Performance

Growth Dynamics: The UK’s ability to stave off a recession and foster sustainable growth could bolster the Pound. However, if it faces a deeper economic slump, the currency might weaken against the Dollar.

The UK’s ability to stave off a recession and foster sustainable growth could bolster the Pound. However, if it faces a deeper economic slump, the currency might weaken against the Dollar. Brexit and Trade Relations: A smoother trade relationship with the EU and a resolution to the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute could strengthen the Pound. Conversely, heightened Brexit tensions may negatively impact the currency.

Geopolitical Landscape

Ukraine Conflict: The ongoing war’s effect on global energy and food markets is a critical risk factor. An escalation or extended conflict could lead to risk aversion, favoring the Dollar over the Pound.

The ongoing war’s effect on global energy and food markets is a critical risk factor. An escalation or extended conflict could lead to risk aversion, favoring the Dollar over the Pound. China’s Economic Outlook: China’s growth trajectory is crucial for global trade dynamics. A significant downturn in the US and UK economies could adversely affect both the Dollar and the Pound.

Domestic Politics

UK Leadership Stability: The effectiveness and stability of Rishi Sunak’s government will be pivotal. Any policy shifts or governmental instability could impact market confidence and the Pound’s valuation.

The effectiveness and stability of Rishi Sunak’s government will be pivotal. Any policy shifts or governmental instability could impact market confidence and the Pound’s valuation. US Electoral Dynamics: The impending 2024 US presidential election and the prospect of a divided government might induce market fluctuations, potentially impacting both the Dollar and the Pound.

TA Forecast for 2024

As of now, the GBP/USD stands at 1.2815, showing resilience in a fluctuating market. The pivot point at $1.1986 serves as a crucial marker, indicating a potential shift in market dynamics.

Immediate resistance lies at $1.3168, with further ceilings at $1.4309 and $1.5719. On the flip side, support levels are established at $1.0970, $0.9888, and $0.8905, offering fallback positions in bearish scenarios.

GBP/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers around 52, suggesting a balanced, yet cautiously optimistic market sentiment. This level, slightly above the neutral 50 mark, indicates a mild bullish inclination but warrants vigilance for any shifts.

The 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $1.2773 currently positions the GBP/USD just above this trend line, hinting at a short-term bullish trend. This alignment suggests that the currency pair is experiencing some upward momentum.

A notable chart pattern is the downward trendline acting as resistance at $1.31683. A sustained closure below this level could maintain bearish pressure, but a breakthrough above could signal a shift towards a bullish trend in 2024.

In conclusion, the overall trend appears cautiously bullish, contingent upon crossing the $1.3170 threshold. Should the GBP/USD sustain above this level, it could signal further ascents in the coming year.

However, the currency pair remains at a pivotal juncture, with potential shifts in central bank policies, geopolitical events, and domestic economic indicators being key determinants of its trajectory in 2024.

