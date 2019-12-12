GBP/USD – Pound Gaining Ground as Boris Holds Lead in Polls

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD is in positive territory on Thursday, as the pound continues to move higher. Currently, the pair is trading at 1.3219, up 0.15% on the day.

Brits Head to the Polls

In out has been billed the most important election in a generation, British voters will determine not just the next government, but also the fate of Brexit, which has torn the nation for the past three years. Conservative Prime Minister Johnson has promised to take the UK out of the European Union by the end of January and then negotiate a trade deal with the bloc. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised voters another chance to vote on Brexit, perhaps by a referendum. The most recent election polls give Johnson the lead, but it’s unclear whether he will win a majority in parliament. It remains to be seen if Johnson’s catchy motto of ‘Get Brexit Done’ will resonate among voters.

What does this mean for the British pound? Investors like Johnson’s pro-business agenda, so a majority victory would likely lift the pound. If Johnson is faced with a minority government or Corbyn wins in an upset, I would expect the pound to face significant downward pressure. Whatever the outcome, we could see volatility from GBP/USD when the first results are released after the polls close (22:00 GMT.)

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD showed some upward movement on Wednesday and tested the 1.32 line, which remains fluid on Thursday. Above, there is support at 1.3260, which was last tested in early March. On the downside, the round number of 1.3100 has some breathing room in support, with GBP/USD moving higher.

Pacific Currencies – Summary

USD/CNY

USD/CNY is down slightly in Thursday trade. The pair is currently at 7.0307, up 0.11% on the day. The yuan remains close to 7.0400, which is an immediate resistance line. If the pair can break above this line, it has room to make strong gains, with the next resistance line at 7.0480.

AUD/USD

AUD/USD is trading at 0.6883, up 0.11% on the day. The pair climbed close to 1.0% on Wednesday, as the Aussie hit a 1-month high. There was positive economic news on Thursday, as the Melbourne Institute Inflation Expectations index gained 4.0% for a second straight month. This is an important inflation indicator, as inflation expectations often translate into actual inflation figures.

NZD/USD

NZD/USD followed the Australian dollar on Wednesday and made considerable gains. Currently, the pair is trading at 0.6584, up 0.05% on the day. There are no New Zealand events on the schedule, so I expect the pair to remain steady for the remainder of the day.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.