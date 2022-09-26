US Markets

GBP/USD Hits a low of $1.03565 to Bring Parity into Play

Bob Mason FX Empire
It is a quiet start to the week on the economic calendar. There were no UK economic indicators to provide the GBP/USD pair with direction following Friday’s meltdown.

From the Bank of England, Monetary Policy Committee member speeches will draw interest, with MPC member Silvana Tenreyro speaking at a webinar forum on climate change, Any comments following the policy decision on Thursday and the UK government’s mini budget on Friday will influence.

Following Friday’s mini-budget, the markets will now look for messages from the BoE on near-term and medium-term inflation projections that will reset the policy outlook.

This morning, the Asian markets responded to the mini budget, with parity now a reality.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 1.84% to $1.06506. A bearish start to the day saw the GBP/USD pair slide from an early high of $1.08464 to a low of $1.03565.

The GBP/USD pair fell through the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0698 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0547) before a partial recovery to $1.065.

GBPUSD 260922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through S1 and the $1.0986 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1138 and the Friday high of $1.12736. However, with no economic indicators to shift sentiment, resistance at the morning high of $1.08464 and $1.09 would likely cap any upside.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely take a run at $1.13 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1426. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1865.

Failure to move through S1 and the pivot would see the Pound retest the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0547. In the case of another extended sell-off, the Pound would test support at $1.050 before any recovery.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0107.

GBPUSD 260922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.12506.

The 50-day slid back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A GBP/USD move through R1 ($1.1138) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.12506). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave the Pound under intense selling pressure.

GBPUSD 260922 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar. There are no US economic indicators to provide the GBP/USD pair with direction later today. The lack of stats will leave the GBP/USD pair in the hands of market risk sentiment and any FOMC member chatter.

Monetary policy divergence and sentiment towards the global economic outlook support a DXY move towards 115 near-term. Direction is unlikely to shift until a marked deterioration in US labor market conditions and a sharp slowdown in consumption.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

