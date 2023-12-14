GBP/USD Forecast: Bank of England Decision and US Retail Sales – What’s Ahead?

FXEmpire.com -

The GBP/USD gained 0.43% on Wednesday, ending the session at $1.26169.

On Thursday, the Bank of England will deliver its final monetary policy decision for 2023.

Later in the session, US jobless claims and retail sales also need consideration.

The Wednesday GBP/USD Overview

On Wednesday, the GBP/USD gained 0.43%. After a 0.06% gain on Tuesday, the GBP/USD ended the day at $1.26169. The GBP/USD fell to a low of $1.25002 before rising to a Wednesday high of $1.26345.

Bank of England Monetary Policy in Focus

On Thursday, the Bank of England will be in the spotlight. In the wake of the FOMC projections and press conference, investors expect the BoE to leave interest rates at 5.25%. Barring a surprise BoE decision, the focus will be on the Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Minutes and the vote count.

Investors could consider any votes for a rate cut as a dovish hold. However, the MPC Meeting Minutes need digesting. Discussions relating to the timing of a rate cut and the outlook for inflation and the economy are focal points.

In previous speeches, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poured cold water on rate cut discussions. A deviation from earlier guidance on rate cut discussions would also move the dial.

There are no UK economic indicators to influence the appetite for the GBP/USD on Thursday.

US Retail Sales and Jobless Claims

On Thursday, US retail sales and initial jobless claims will draw investor interest. Barring an unexpected spike in US jobless claims, retail sales should have more impact.

The recent US Jobs Report reflected tight labor market conditions, supporting a positive consumer spending outlook. A pickup in consumer spending would fuel demand-driven inflation, requiring the Fed to maintain a hawkish rate path.

A hawkish rate path would affect borrowing costs, impacting consumer spending. A downward trend in consumer spending would dampen demand-driven inflation.

Economists forecast retail sales to decline by 0.1% in November after a 0.1% fall in October.

Also, economists predict initial jobless claims will hold steady at 220k in the week ending December 9, 2023.

Short-Term Forecast

Near-term price trends for the GBP/USD will hinge on the Bank of England policy decision and forward guidance. A commitment to keep interest rates at 5.25% through H1 2024 could tilt monetary policy divergence toward the Pound.

GBP to USD Price Action

Daily Chart

The GBP/USD remained above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, affirming bullish price signals.

A GBP/USD move to the $1.27000 handle would bring the $1.28013 resistance level into play.

The Bank of England and US retail sales are in focus on Thursday.

However, a GBP/USD fall through the $1.26000 handle would bring the 50-day EMA and the $1.24410 support level into play.

The 14-period daily RSI reading of 61.18 indicates a GBP/USD move to the $1.27 handle before entering overbought territory.

4-Hourly Chart

GBPUSD 141223 Daily Chart

The GBP/USD sat above the 50-day and 200-day EMAs, reaffirming bullish price signals.

A GBP/USD return to $1.27 would support a move toward the $1.28013 resistance level.

However, a break below the 50-day EMA would give the bears a run at the 200-day EMA and the $1.24410 support level.

The 14-period RSI on the 4-hour Chart at 63.54 suggests a GBP/USD return to the $1.27 handle before entering overbought territory.

GBPUSD 141223 4 Hourly Chart

