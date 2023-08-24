GBP/USD Forecast – Pound Pulls Back Again

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 25.08.23

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

In the past 24 hours, we have seen a repeat of the action from the previous 24 hours in the GBP/USD. Both of the PMI indicators have surprisingly slipped into negative territory on Wednesday, leading to a clear shift in investor sentiment toward the US dollar as a safe haven. It’s important to note that the United States’ PMI data is still awaiting release, and if these numbers reflect a similarly grim outlook, the current situation might experience a complete reversal.

At present, the market finds itself in a position between two important technical markers: the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the 200-Day EMA. This setup alone tends to introduce a fair amount of market volatility and turbulence. In essence, this market continues to be marked by distinct fluctuations, a pattern that is likely to continue given the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium speech scheduled for Thursday.

This upcoming speech holds significant influence over the market’s direction, with close attention focused on the stance taken by Jerome Powell, the Chair of the Federal Reserve. While a hawkish approach from Powell could potentially strengthen the US dollar, there is a prevalent sense of doubt among market observers. Despite this uncertainty, the prevailing sentiment seems to be one of cautious reservation.

All things considered, the market appears to have settled into a holding pattern, even following a substantial sell-off witnessed early in Thursday’s session. This situation is supported by a major uptrend line, serving as a robust foundational base. As a result, the resilience of this support suggests that a significant push would be needed to breach this market’s defenses. If the market were to dip below the 200-Day EMA, it could potentially trigger a prolonged negative trajectory. Such an occurrence might lead to a significant shift toward the US dollar, impacting not only the British pound but also extending to various currency pairs.

In essence, our interpretation of this situation depends on whether it presents a value-based opportunity or veers toward a market breakdown. The days ahead hold the potential to offer valuable insights into this crucial question. Nonetheless, it’s safe to say that this market will likely face numerous uncertainties as we approach the end of the week – or so.

