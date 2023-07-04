GBP/USD Forecast – Pound Continues to Hover After an Initial Pullback

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 05.07.23

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

In Tuesday’s trading session, the British pound experienced a brief pullback but quickly rebounded, demonstrating its resilience and determination to sustain its upward trajectory. With the market showing signs of vitality and building upon previous positive momentum, the pound appears poised for further gains. Remember, it was Independence Day in America, so it had a major influence on liquidity.

Many traders closely monitor the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average, which currently lies below the pound’s market level. This indicator is expected to provide crucial support, further bolstering the currency’s upward momentum. Given sufficient time, it is highly likely that the pound will continue its ascent, especially as the US dollar faces pressure in various currency pairs. However, it’s worth noting that Tuesday’s reduced market liquidity, owing to the US Independence Day holiday, presents a temporary obstacle.

Despite the market condition, the overall sentiment indicates continued upward pressure on the pound. Market participants anticipate a higher market value by the end of the week. The 50-Day EMA, acting as a dynamic support level, attracts attention from technical analysis followers who seek attractive buying opportunities. While the timing of such opportunities remains uncertain, they are expected to arise in due course. Consequently, adopting a “buy on the dips” strategy seems appropriate as the market progresses.

Given the pound’s resilience and strong performance, shorting the currency holds little appeal, even during periods of US dollar strength. Instead, waiting for suitable buying opportunities to accumulate larger positions appears more favorable. The market’s determination to sustain its upward trajectory indicates that waiting for opportune moments to enter the market on pullbacks could yield positive results.

The British pound has shown resilience by returning from a brief pullback during Tuesday’s trading session. With the currency surpassing the high of the inverted hammer pattern last week and the 50-Day EMA expected to provide substantial support, the overall sentiment points toward continued upward pressure on the pound. Despite the temporary reduction in liquidity due to the US Independence Day holiday, the market is expected to reach higher levels as the week progresses. Market participants may consider adopting a “buy on the dips” strategy to take advantage of attractive buying opportunities.

