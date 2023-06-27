GBP/USD Forecast – Pound Continues to Consolidate

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 28.06.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

During Tuesday’s trading session, the British pound continued consolidating itself above a support level. Despite the market’s overall bullish sentiment, the region just below 1.2650 had previously acted as a resistance level. As we witness a pullback towards this area, buyers may step in. It is worth noting that the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average is rapidly approaching this zone, further emphasizing its importance and making it a crucial area to monitor closely for signs of momentum.

The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, and there are indications that a small bullish flag pattern may be forming, presenting potential interest. In the event of an upside break, the market could target the 1.30 level. This level holds considerable significance due to its psychological impact, historical importance, and relevance in previous price action. Traders should consider short-term pullbacks as opportunities to accumulate value. While some consolidation may occur, further upward movement is anticipated. Any short position would gain traction if the market convincingly breaks below the 50-Day EMA.

Given the ongoing battle against significant inflation by the Bank of England, it is reasonable to expect continued volatility in this market. Even in a breach of the 50-Day EMA, the 200-Day EMA could act as the next support level. While volatility is expected, the overall upward pressure remains significant and should be considered when putting positions on.

In the end, during Tuesday’s trading session, the British pound experienced a period of consolidation above a crucial level. While the market has shown bullish tendencies, the resistance around 1.2650 has posed a challenge in the past. The ongoing pullback presents a potential opportunity for buyers to enter the market. The close proximity of the 50-Day EMA to this level further highlights its significance. The upward trend is expected to continue, with the possibility of a small bullish flag pattern emerging.

A breakout to the upside could lead the market toward the 1.30 level, which has historical importance. Traders should view short-term pullbacks as chances to accumulate value. Despite the anticipated volatility, the efforts of the Bank of England to combat inflation support the overall positive outlook. Only a decisive break below the 50-Day EMA would shift the sentiment to the downside. While volatility may persist, the market is expected to find strong support. Traders should remain mindful of potential fluctuations while acknowledging the prevailing upward pressure in their analysis.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.