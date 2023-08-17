GBP/USD Forecast – British Pound Rises Against USD

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 18.08.23

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The British pound showcased modest gains in Thursday’s trading, eyeing a potential rise beyond the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average. Yet, the market’s movements remain predictably unpredictable, emphasizing the need for careful strategy formulation. Interestingly, the pound has stayed its upward course against the US dollar, even amidst a recent two-week consolidation phase. After all, we rose a bit during the day, and therefore the market is at a crossroads.

Central to our understanding here is the broader risk sentiment among global traders. It’s clear that the pound’s steady rise is poised for a resurgence, hinting at a possible market rally. However, current indicators suggest that we might have to wait for a definitive upswing. A substantial upward push, one that tops the highs of the previous week—especially those seen on Thursday—could be the spark that drives the market closer to the 1.30 benchmark. This could solidify the upward momentum we’ve been witnessing.

Delving deeper, an evident uptrend line emerges as crucial, revealing its significant influence. This, combined with the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average, forms a robust support area. While there’s always a chance of a downward break, such a scenario appears remote for now. Even amidst the market’s recent sidesteps and fluctuations, the pound stands strong and continues to be a preferred choice in global currency circles.

Considering the present erratic market movements, a tempered approach to positions is recommended. The existing volatility presents challenges, demanding thoughtful strategies. It’s essential to recognize the ongoing holiday mood across major trading entities. This means that major market swings might be on the back burner for now. Given this quieter period, my stance is neither too bullish nor bearish.

To sum up, the pound’s trajectory suggests a cautious yet upward trend in the trading world. The immediate target seems to be surpassing the 50-Day EMA, set against the backdrop of the ever-changing market landscape. Its continued rise against the US dollar is noteworthy, with the current pause likely being a brief halt before the next phase. As we wade through this market, staying alert to changes in risk sentiments and technical markers is vital. Especially in this festive season, a methodical approach, coupled with readiness for sudden volatility, will be the key to navigating the market’s complexities.

