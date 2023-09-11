GBP/USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to recover

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 12.09.23

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The British pound has rallied significantly during the course of the trading session on Monday, as it looks like the 200-Day EMA is going to offer enough support to turn things around. Whether or not this is an actual recovery of the overall trend remains to be seen obviously, but right now it does look pretty good. It’s also worth noting that we have just broken above the top of an inverted hammer, so you do have the possibility of this bringing in more “FOMO trading.”

On the other hand, if we break down below the 1.2450 level, then it’s likely that we would send this market down to the 1.2350 level. All things being equal, I think this is a situation where it’s going to come down to expectations out of the Federal Reserve, and of course we have the CPI numbers on Wednesday, so I think the upside is somewhat limited in the short term. However, the price action on Monday does suggest that perhaps we are going to try to turn around and try to recover. At this point, I believe that the 50-Day EMA, which is close to the 1.2650 level, could be a bit of a barrier. Ultimately, this is a good look for the British pound, so I do think that given enough time we probably see a bit of recovery.

If we break down below the lows of the last couple of days, that would be very negative, and I’d have to ask what the 1.2350 level would do for the market. It might just be a short-term bump along the way of a bigger move lower. I think a lot of this will come down to that holding. Anything underneath there would be drastically bad for the British pound, and we could go much lower. In that scenario, you would probably see the US dollar beating up on almost everything. I do think that we would have to get through Wednesday to make that happen, so we will see what the CPI numbers have in store for us, because I will obviously have a major influence on where we go next.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.