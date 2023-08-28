GBP/USD Forecast – British Pound Continues to Look for Stability

GBP/USD Forecast Video for 29.08.23

British Pound vs US Dollar Technical Analysis

The British pound faced initial downward pressure during Monday’s trading session. However, it managed to find solid support just above a significant trend line, indicating a potential shift in momentum. The market response to the Jackson Hole Symposium speeches remains a key factor to watch. Despite uncertainties, those with a bullish outlook on the British pound seem resolute, suggesting a favorable opportunity for buying could be emerging.

Nevertheless, a breach below the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average might lead to a substantial downturn in the market. In such a scenario, there’s a likelihood of a swift decline towards the 1.2350 level, followed by a possible further drop to the 1.20 level. The market is expected to remain tumultuous, given the multitude of global uncertainties. While the Bank of England has encountered discouraging data, the persisting inflation issue implies the bank is unlikely to shift its stance in the near future. Consequently, their approach could remain as resolute as that of the Federal Reserve, maintaining a hawkish tone.

However, the influence of Jerome Powell on the markets is noteworthy. Brace for the possibility of considerable volatility becoming the norm in the upcoming weeks. As of now, a prudent strategy involves safeguarding your account and maintaining smaller positions. Moreover, considering the summer season’s end, trading volumes might be diminished, leading to potentially exaggerated market movements.

On a positive note, a breach above the 50-Day EMA could lead the market towards the 1.2850 level. Beyond this point, the prospect of reaching the 1.30 level opens up. This level has held significance on multiple occasions in the past and carries psychological weight. Consequently, if the market approaches this threshold, expect intense battles among market participants.

In conclusion, the British pound’s recent performance has been marked by initial declines followed by stabilizing above a key trend line. A breach below the 200-Day EMA could trigger a more pronounced downturn, while upward momentum could see the market targeting the 1.2850 and potentially the 1.30 levels. Be prepared for potential volatility, especially in the context of Jerome Powell’s potential influence. As summer concludes, be mindful of trading volumes’ impact on market movements.

