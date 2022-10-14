GBP/USD Faces the Risk of a Mini-Budget Fueled Reversal to $1.11

FXEmpire.com -

It was a quiet start to the Friday session for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, there were no economic indicators to influence the Pound. The lack of stats leaves the GBP/USD in the hands of the Bank of England, US economic indicators, and market risk sentiment.

With no stats to distract the markets, the Bank of England will be back in the spotlight today. After reports of being prepared to extend the gilt purchase operations beyond today, chatter from the BoE will need monitoring.

On Thursday, uncertainty over the UK Government’s mini-budget continued as rumors of a U-turn on the planned rise in corporation tax hit the news wires. The GBP/USD will need greater certainty on the UK Government’s plans and the Bank of England’s gilt purchase operations as mini-budget uncertainty lingers.

However, with no members due to speak today, according to the BoE calendar, the markets will need to monitor the news wires. The UK government and the Bank of England continue to keep the Pound on tenterhooks.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.03% to $1.13189. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.12892 before rising to a high of $1.13660. GBPUSD 141022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1251 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1444. However, the lack of UK stats leaves the Pound in the hands of BoE chatter and US retail sales numbers.

In the case of another extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at $1.15 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1574. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1897.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1121 into play. However, barring an extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.11 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0928.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0605. GBPUSD 141022 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits at the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.13229. The 50-day EMA closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A GBP/USD breakout from the 200-day EMA ($1.13229) would give the bulls a run at R1 ($1.1444) and $1.15. However, a fall through the 100-day EMA ($1.11844) and the 50-day EMA ($1.11557) would bring S1 ($1.1121) and sub-$1.11 into play.

The US Session

GBPUSD 141022 4-Hourly Chart

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar, with September US retail sales the stat of the day. We expect GBP/USD sensitivity to the numbers. Today’s stats will give the markets a sense of how the economy is performing late into the third quarter.

Later in the US session, consumer sentiment will also draw interest. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment and Expectations indexes have enjoyed greater influence in recent months.

