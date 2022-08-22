GBP/USD Faces sub-$1.18, While the EUR Eyes Sub-$1.00 on Risk Sentiment

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day ahead for Pound. There are no material stats on the economic calendar for the financial markets to consider. However, there is plenty for the markets to consider ahead of tomorrow’s prelim private sector PMI numbers for August. Last week’s stats will give deliver some uncertainty, which could pressure the Pound further.

There are no scheduled Monetary Policy Committee member speeches to provide direction, which will leave the markets second guessing what to expect at the next MPC vote.

For the EUR, it is also a quiet day ahead, with no economic indicators from the Eurozone for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the EUR in the hands of market risk sentiment and any ECB member chatter.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was up 0.01% to $1.18252.

Early in the day, the Pound fell to a low of $1.18050 before rising to a high of $1.18364. GBPUSD 220822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1851 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1910 and the Friday high of $1.19359.

Following Friday’s bearish session, the Pound would need a sharp pickup in risk appetite to support a return to $1.19.

In the event of an extended rally, the GBP/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1995 and resistance at $1.20.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.2140.

Failure to move through the pivot would see the Pound test support at $1.18 and the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1765.

In case of another extended sell-off fueled by risk aversion, the GBP/USD pair could test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1706 and support at $1.1700.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1562. GBPUSD 220822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.20147.

Following Thursday’s bearish cross, the 50-day pulled back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A further 50-day EMA pullback from the 100-day EMA would leave support levels in play.

However, a GBP/USD move through R1 (1.1910) and R2 ($1.1995) would bring the 50-day EMA ($1.20147) into view. GBPUSD 220822 4-Hourly Chart

EUR/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the EUR was down 0.07% to $1.00313.

The EUR fell to an early low of $1.00233 before striking a high of $1.00465. EURUSD 220822 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The EUR/USD needs to move through the $1.0055 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.0079 and the Friday high of $1.00955.

A pickup in appetite for riskier assets would support a return to $1.0050.

In the event of an extended rally, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.0119.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.0183.

Failure to move through the pivot would see the EUR/USD test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0015 and support at $1.000.

In case of a ‘risk aversion’ fueled extended sell-off, the EUR/USD pair could test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $0.9992 and support at $0.9950.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $0.9928. EURUSD 220822 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. Following Wednesday’s bearish cross, the EUR/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.01521. The 50-day and the 100-day EMAs pulled back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A break-through R1 ($1.0079) would support a move through R2 ($1.0119) to test the 50-day EMA ($1.01521).

However, a further pullback from the 50-day EMA would leave the Major Support Levels in play. EURUSD 220822 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the USeconomic calendar with no US indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave the Dollar in the hands of FOMC member chatter and market risk sentiment.

Following the Dollar Spot Index return to 108, the bulls will continue to target 110.

