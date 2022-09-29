GBP/USD Faces Sub-$1.05 as Bears Take Back Control

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day on the economic calendar, with no UK economic indicators to provide the GBP/USD pair with a direction.

While there are no stats to consider, Bank of England Monetary Policy member speeches will remain an area of interest. MPC member Dave Ramsden will speak later today. The markets will be looking for any comments vis-à-vis monetary policy to align with Huw Pill.

On Tuesday, the BoE Chief Economist Huw Pill talked of a significant policy response to the government’s tax cuts but added that the Bank will wait until the November meeting to deliver a policy response.

With the Bank of England having intervened on Wednesday to placate the markets, the markets will be looking for the next steps to combat the UK government’s mini-budget.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.91%to $1.07888. A bearish start to the day saw the Pound fall from an early high of $1.08879 to a low of $1.07616. GBPUSD 290922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.0781 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1023. However, with no economic indicators to shift sentiment, R1 would likely cap any upside.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1159. Bank of England actions and MPC member chatter will need to favor the Pound to support another breakout session. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1536.

The market focal point remains the Bank of England policy response to the UK Government’s fiscal measures. Following the market response to the mini-budget, the MPC still has a weaker Pound to consider.

A fall through the pivot would see the Pound test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.0645. In the case of another extended sell-off, the Pound would test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0403 before any recovery.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0025. GBPUSD 290922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.10002.

The 50-day eased back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA falling back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A GBP/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.10002) and R1 ($1.1023) would give the bulls a look at R2 ($1.1159) and the 100-day EMA ($1.12123).

However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave the Pound under pressure. GBPUSD 290922 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar. Weekly jobless claims and Q2 GDP numbers will draw market interest, with FOMC member chatter also in focus. Later today, FOMC member Bullard will speak. However, following hawkish commentary from earlier in the week, Bullard will need to deviate from the script to influence the dollar.

Monetary policy divergence and sentiment towards the global economic outlook had supported a DXY return to 115 near-term. However, recent chatter from ECB members and the UK Government’s mini-budget may have narrowed monetary policy divergence near-term.

