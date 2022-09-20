GBP/USD Faces a Return to Sub-$1.14 on Policy Divergence Bets

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet day for the Pound. While the UK markets reopen following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, there are no UK economic indicators to provide direction. The lack of economic indicators will likely leave the Pound in the hands of market sentiment towards the Thursday monetary policy decision.

The markets expect a 50-basis point interest rate hike but have not written off a Fed-matching 75-basis point move. To complicate matters, the Bank will deliver its policy decision ahead of Friday’s mini-budget. The government intends to ease pressure on consumers. Government support could push spending upward and stoke more inflationary pressure. Such an outcome would force the BoE to lift rates higher.

The dynamics make Prime Minister Truss’s review of the Bank of England’s governance all the more interesting. The Pound would not be able to brush aside the threat of reduced Bank independence.

With Monetary Policy Committee members preparing for Thursday’s policy decision, there are no MPC speeches to influence sentiment ahead of Thursday’s main event.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.10% to $1.14185. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.14606 before falling to a low of $1.14087. GBPUSD 200922 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1409 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1463. The Pound would need to see a sharp pickup in demand for riskier assets to support a bullish session. With monetary policy divergence in favor of the dollar, the Pound would need to break down resistance at $1.1450.

Barring a material shift in sentiment towards Wednesday’s Fed policy decision, the GBP/USD will likely fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1496 and $1.15.

The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1583

A fall through the pivot would see the Pound test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1376. In case of a risk-off-session, the Pound would test the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1322 and support at $1.13.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.1235 GBPUSD 200922 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.14978.

The 50-day fell back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA sliding back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals. A GBP/USD move through R1 ($1.1463) would bring R2 ($1.1496) and the 50-day EMA ($1.14978) into play. Failure to move through the 50-day EMA would leave the Pound under pressure.

The US Session

GBPUSD 200922 4-Hourly Chart

It is a relatively quiet US economic calendar. Going into the US session, housing sector numbers for August will draw interest. Following the return of mortgage rates to 6% for the first time since 2008, weak numbers could raise concerns over the housing sector outlook.

Late in the session, the Redbook will also be in focus, though neither will likely influence the Fed.

There are no FOMC member speeches to consider, with the FOMC in its September blackout period (September 10-22).

On Monday, the split between a September 75-basis point and a percentage point rate hike was 82% to 18% in favor of a 75-basis point hike.

The split sits at 60.9% to 12.1% in favor of a 75-basis point move in November.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

