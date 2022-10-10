GBP/USD Faces a Return to Sub-$1.10 on FOMC Member Chatter

FXEmpire.com -

It is a quiet start to the week for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar. There are no UK economic indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of stats will leave Friday’s US jobs report to resonate as monetary policy and economic divergence shifted more in favor of the greenback.

From the Bank of England, no Monetary Policy Committee members are due to speak today, leaving the GBP/USD in the hands of market risk sentiment.

However, investors will need to monitor the news wires for any comments from central bankers.

Later today, the International Monetary Fund (IMF)/World Bank meetings will draw plenty of interest. Recently, the IMF and the World Bank issued warnings of the impact of synchronized monetary policy tightening on the global economy.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.14% to $1.10759. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.11108 before falling to a low of $1.10547. GBPUSD 101022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1124 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1193. However, the markets will need to brush aside the implications of Friday’s US job report to support a breakout session.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test resistance at the Friday high of $1.12251 but fall short of the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1294. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1464.

Later today, updates from the IMF meetings could influence.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1023 in play. However, barring another extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.09. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0954 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0784. GBPUSD 101022 Hourly Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.11760. The 50-day EMA slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A GBP/USD move through the 50-day EMA ($1.11760) and R1 ($1.1193) would give the bulls a run at the 100-day EMA ($1.12179) and the Friday high of $1.12251. However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.11760) would leave S1 ($1.1023) and sub-$1.10 in play.

The US Session

GBPUSD 101022 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar., with no economic indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of US stats will leave the GBP/USD pair in the hands of FOMC member chatter.

FOMC members Evans and Brainard will speak late in the US session.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.