GBP/USD Eyes a Return to Sub-$1.10 as Claimant Counts Disappoint

FXEmpire.com -

It was a busy start to the Tuesday session for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, UK wage growth and unemployment numbers drew interest this morning.

While the stats were mixed, a pickup in wage growth and a fall in the UK unemployment rate delivered brief Pound support.

According to the ONS,

Average earnings + bonus increased by 6.0% in August versus 5.5% in July. Economists forecast growth of 5.9%.

While employment declined by 109k on a three-monthly basis, the unemployment rate fell from 3.6% to 3.5%. Economists forecast a rate of 3.6%.

However, looking ahead, claimant counts disappointed, rising by 25.5k in September versus a forecast of 4.2k. In August, claimant counts increased by 6.3k. The claimant count numbers suggest a shift in employment conditions.

Notably, the pickup in wage growth will likely be a concern for the Bank of England. Over the summer, the Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill spoke of the need to take more aggressive measures in case of a pickup in the pace of wage growth.

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members will also draw interest. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey and Jon Cunliffe speak today. The markets will be looking for comments relating to the Government’s U-turn on the tax bill, today’s stats, and monetary policy.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.20% to $1.10312. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.10949 before sliding to a low of $1.10176. GBPUSD 111022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to move through the $1.1063 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1101 and the Monday high of $1.11108. However, following today’s stats, BoE Governor Bailey will need to deliver hawkish comments to support a breakout.

In the case of an extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1149. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1236.

Failure to move through the pivot would leave the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1015 in play. However, barring another extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.09. The Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.0977 should limit the downside.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0890. GBPUSD 111022 1-Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bearish signal. The GBP/USD sits below the 50-day EMA, currently at $1.11485. The 50-day EMA slipped back from the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA easing back from the 200-day EMA, delivering bearish signals.

A GBP/USD move through R1 ($1.1101) would give the bulls a run at the 50-day EMA ($1.11485) and R2 ($1.1149). However, failure to move through the 50-day EMA ($1.11485) would leave S1 ($1.1015) and sub-$1.10 in play.

The US Session

GBPUSD 111022 4-Hourly Chart

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with no economic indicators for the markets to consider. The lack of US stats will leave the GBP/USD pair in the hands of FOMC member chatter and news from the IMF meetings.

FOMC member Harker will speak late in the US session.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.