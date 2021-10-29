GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Rebound After Yesterday’s Pullback

FXEmpire.com -

British Pound Is Losing Some Ground Against U.S. Dollar

GBP/USD is trading in the range between the support level at 1.3780 and the resistance level at 1.3800 while the U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index received support near 93.30 and is trying to settle back above the 50 EMA near 93.45. In case this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the 20 EMA at 93.75 which will be bearish for GBP/USD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on the economic data from U.S. Personal Income report is projected to show that Personal Income declined by 0.2% month-over-month in September. Personal Spending is projected to increase by 0.5%.

The final reading of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report is expected to show that Consumer Sentiment improved from 71.4 in September to 72.8 in October.

Traders will also keep an eye on the developments in U.S. government bond markets. Treasury yields are currently moving higher, which may provide more support to the American currency.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD did not manage to settle above the resistance at 1.3800 and declined towards the support at 1.3780. In case GBP/USD settles below this level, it will move towards the support at 1.3745.

A successful test of the support level at 1.3745 will push GBP/USD towards the support which is located at the 50 EMA at 1.3725, although it may also receive support near the 20 EMA at 1.3735. If GBP/USD settles below the 50 EMA, it will get to the test of the next support level at 1.3710.

On the upside, GBP/USD must settle above 1.3800 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term. If GBP/USD settles above this level, it will move towards the major resistance level at 1.3835. GBP/USD has already made several attempts to settle above 1.3835 in October but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum. A move above 1.3835 will push GBP/USD towards the next resistance at 1.3875.

