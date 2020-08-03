GBP/USD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Tries To Gain More Ground

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD Video 03.08.20.

U.S. Democrats And Republicans Fail To Reach Coronavirus Aid Package Deal

GBP/USD trades near 1.3100 as the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies amid continued negotiations about the new U.S. coronavirus aid package.

The U.S. Dollar Index has stabilized near 93.5 after rebounding from recent lows at 92.5. Meanwhile, Republicans and Democrats continued their negotiations during the weekend but failed to reach a deal.

According to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Republicans wanted to extend some federal unemployment benefits while continuing negotiations on the whole package but Democrats wanted a comprehensive deal.

He also added that he was not optimistic that negotiations would successfully conclude in the near term.

Failure to extend special unemployment benefits poses risks for consumer activity which is the main driver of the U.S. economy. On the other hand, excessive money-printing could put additional pressure on the U.S. dollar and its status as the world’s main reserve currency.

Today, traders will have to digest UK Manufacturing PMI and U.S. Manufacturing PMI reports for July.

UK Manufacturing PMI is projected to increase from 50.1 in June to 53.6 in July.

In the U.S., Manufacturing PMI is expected to grow from 49.8 to 51.3. Numbers above 50 show expansion.

Manufacturing was not hit as hard as services during the current crisis so there’s a good chance that today’s data will be optimistic and provide some additional support to riskier assets.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD tries to stabilize near 1.3100 following the major upside move.

In case GBP/USD manages to settle above 1.3100, it will have a good chance to test the nearest resistance level at 1.3200.

On the support side, the nearest support level is located at 1.3070. GBP/USD has already made an attempt to settle below this level but this attempt was unsuccessful.

If GBP/USD settles below 1.3070, it will head towards the next support level at 1.3020.

Currently, GBP/USD continues to move in a rather tight upside channel, and the upside trend remains intact.

However, RSI is still in the overbought territory, suggesting that risks of correction remain elevated.

