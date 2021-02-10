GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3835 In Sight

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD Video 10.02.21.

U.S. Dollar Remains Under Pressure Against British Pound

GBP/USD is trying to get to the test of the resistance at 1.3835 while the U.S. dollar remains under pressure against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle below the support at 90.50 and is moving towards the next support level at 90.30. If the U.S. Dollar Index settles below the support at 90.30, it will gain additional downside momentum and head towards the 90 level which will be bullish for GBP/USD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on inflation data from U.S. Core Inflation Rate is expected to grow by 1.5% while Inflation Rate is also projected to increase by 1.5%. The market will pay close attention to any signs of rising inflation. If the reports are close to analyst estimates, the impact on the market will be limited, but signs of rising inflation may trigger strong moves.

The U.S. dollar has lost upside momentum in recent trading sessions as traders increased purchases of riskier assets. At this point, the American currency will likely need additional catalysts to reverse course and get back to the upside mode.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD managed to get above the resistance at 1.3800 and is moving towards the next resistance level at 1.3835. RSI remains in the moderate territory, and there is plenty of room to gain additional upside momentum in case the right catalysts emerge.

If GBP/USD settles above the resistance at 1.3835, it will head towards the next resistance level at 1.3875. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.3900. It should be noted that GBP/USD has not visited this territory for several years so it remains to be seen whether previous levels will be relevant for today’s trading.

On the support side, the nearest support level for GBP/USD is located at 1.3800. If GBP/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at 1.3875. A move below 1.3875 will push GBP/USD towards the major support level at 1.3745. In case GBP/USD gets below 1.3745, it will head towards the support at 1.3710.

