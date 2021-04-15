GBP/USD Daily Forecast – Resistance At 1.3780 Stays Strong

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD Video 15.04.21.

British Pound Is Mostly Flat Against U.S. Dollar

GBP/USD continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at 1.3780 while the U.S. dollar is mostly flat against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index did not manage to get to the test of the support at 91.50 and rebounded closer to the resistance at the 50 EMA at 91.80. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to get back above the 50 EMA, it will head towards the resistance at the 92 level which will be bearish for GBP/USD.

Today, foreign exchange market traders will focus on the economic data from the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims report is expected to indicate that 700,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. Continuing Jobless Claims are projected to decline from 3.73 million to 3.7 million.

Retail Sales report is expected to show that Retail Sales increased by 5.9% month-over-month in March after declining by 3% in February. The report may have a material impact on the dynamics of the U.S. dollar as it will show how U.S. consumers reacted to the new round of economic stimulus. Analysts also expect that Industrial Production increased by 2.8% month-over-month in March while Manufacturing Production grew by 4%.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD has recently made another attempt to settle above the resistance at 1.3780 but failed to develop sufficient upside momentum and pulled back. The nearest support level for GBP/USD is located at 1.3745.

In case GBP/USD declines below this level, it will move towards the next support at 1.3710. A successful test of the support at 1.3710 will open the way to the test of the support at 1.3665.

On the upside, GBP/USD needs to settle above the resistance at 1.3780 to continue its rebound. If GBP/USD manages to settle above 1.3780, it will head towards the 50 EMA at 1.3800.

A successful test of the 50 EMA level will push GBP/USD towards the resistance at 1.3835. If GBP/USD moves above the 50 EMA, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.3865.

