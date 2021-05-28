GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Pulls Back Ahead Of The Weekend

FXEmpire.com -

GBP/USD Video 28.05.21.

U.S. Dollar Moves Higher Against British Pound

GBP/USD failed to settle above the resistance at 1.4200 and pulled back while the U.S. dollar gained some ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index has managed to settle above the 90 level and is trying to get to the test of the next resistance level at the 20 EMA at 90.30. In case the U.S. Dollar Index manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 90.50 which will be bearish for GBP/USD.

There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the UK today so foreign exchange market traders will focus on the economic data from the U.S.

Analysts expect that Personal Income declined by 14.1% month-over-month in April after growing by 21.1% in March due to stimulus payments. Personal Spending is projected to increase by 0.5% in April after growing by 4.2% in March.

Foreign exchange market traders will also have a chance to take a look at the final reading of Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for May. Consumer Sentiment is projected to decline from 88.3 in April to 82.9 in May as the positive impact of stimulus payments has come to an end.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD did not manage to settle above the resistance at 1.4200 and pulled back towards the support at 1.4180. If GBP/USD manages to settle below this level, it will head towards the next support at 1.4150.

A successful test of the support at 1.4150 will push GBP/USD towards the next support level which is located at the 20 EMA at 1.4100.

On the upside, GBP/USD needs to settle above the resistance at 1.4200 to continue its upside move. If GBP/USD settles above this level, it will move towards the next resistance level which is located at the recent highs at 1.4240.

A successful test of the resistance at 1.4240 will push GBP/USD towards the next resistance level at 1.4280. If GBP/USD gets above this level, it will move towards the resistance at 1.4345.

