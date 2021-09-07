US Markets

GBP/USD Daily Forecast – British Pound Is Under Some Pressure Against U.S. Dollar

Contributor
Vladimir Zernov FX Empire
Published

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. Dollar Gains Ground Against British Pound

GBP/USD is currently trying to settle back below the support at 1.3835 while the U.S. dollar is gaining some ground against a broad basket of currencies.

The U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle above 92.15 and is moving towards the resistance at 92.30. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the significant resistance level at the 50 EMA at 92.40 which will be bearish for GBP/USD.

UK has recently released Halifax House Price Index report for August which indicated that house prices increased by 0.7% month-over-month compared to analyst consensus which called for growth of 1.1%. On a year-over-year basis, house prices grew by 7.1%.

Foreign exchange market traders will also keep an eye on the developments in U.S. government bond markets. The yield of 10-year Treasuries has recently managed to settle above the 50 EMA at 1.33% and is moving towards recent highs at 1.375%. In case the yield of 10-year Treasuries gets to the test of this level, U.S. dollar may get more support.

Technical Analysis

GBP/USD managed to get below the support level at 1.3835 and is moving towards the next support which is located at the 50 EMA at 1.3815. In case GBP/USD settles below the 50 EMA, it will gain additional downside momentum and move towards the support level which is located near the 20 EMA at 1.3800.

A successful test of the support at the 20 EMA will open the way to the test of the next support at 1.3780. If GBP/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the support at 1.3745.

On the upside, a move above 1.3835 will push GBP/USD towards the resistance level which has recently emerged at 1.3860. If GBP/USD gets above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.3880. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.3900.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FX Empire

    FX Empire is a leading global financial news portal, delivering up-to-date market news and analysis, streaming quotes and charts, technical data and financial tools tailored for the financial markets.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular