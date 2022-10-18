GBP/USD Could Face Test at $1.13 as BoE Policy Uncertainty Builds

FXEmpire.com -

It was another quiet start to the week for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, there were no economic indicators to influence the Pound. Following the UK Chancellor’s U-turn on Liz Truss and former Chancellor Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the focus will remain on the UK government and the Bank of England.

There will be some uncertainty over the size of November’s policy move. Over the weekend, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey had talked of a larger-than-expected rate hike before Monday’s government U-turn.

Fortunately for the Pound, the decision to pull the plug on the emergency gilt purchase operations appears to have been the right one for now. Gilts responded favorably to Chancellor Hunt’s moves, though the issue of the British Prime Minister remains as does the Government and the Bank’s policy plans.

On Monday, Prime Minister Truss vowed to lead the Tories into the next General Election in an interview with the BBC. For Truss and those looking to restore stability, Tory MPs cannot challenge a new leader within their first year under the 1922 Committee rules. A united Tory party would be another step forward in restoring market confidence.

While no Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee members are speaking, according to the calendar, the markets will need to monitor unscheduled speeches with the media. Forward guidance on next month’s policy move will influence.

On the calendar, MPC member Jon Cunliffe will face the Treasury Select Committee on Wednesday to discuss the gilt market interventions.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was flat at $1.13486. A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD fall to an early low of $1.13308 before rising to a high of $1.14109. GBPUSD 181022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1332 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1456. However, the lack of UK stats leaves the Pound in the hands of the BoE and government chatter.

In the case of another extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1564 and resistance at $1.16. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1796.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1224 into play. However, barring another extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.12 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1100.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0868. GBPUSD 181022 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.13192. The 50-day EMA converged on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals.

A bullish cross of the 50-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would support a breakout from R1 ($1.1456) to bring R2 ($1.1564) and $1.16 into view. However, a fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.13192) would give the bears a run at S1 ($1.1224) and the 100 and 50-day EMAs. The 50-day EMA sits at $1.12097. GBPUSD 181022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a quiet day ahead on the US economic calendar, with industrial production numbers for September in focus.

An unexpected fall in production could ease bets of a hawkish December move.

There are no FOMC member speeches on theeconomic calendarfor the markets to consider, leaving chatter to the media in focus. FOMC members have remained united on the Fed’s policy goals. Any deviation from the script could see the dollar (DXY) lose more ground following the 1.08% slide to 112.083 on Monday.

This morning, the probability of a 75-basis point December rate hike stood at 67.1%, down from 69.8% on Monday.

