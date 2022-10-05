GBP/USD Bulls to Target $1.1650 with Service Sector PMIs in Focus

FXEmpire.com -

It is a relatively quiet day for the GBP/USD. From the economic calendar, UK services and composite PMIs will draw interest. The markets will be looking for any revisions to the prelim services PMI.

According to the prelim numbers, the services PMI fell from 50.9 to 49.2. An upward revision would deliver further Pound support.

From the Bank of England, there are no Monetary Policy member speeches for the markets to consider. However, any central bank comments to the media following the government’s U-turn on tax cuts would need consideration.

GBP/USD Price Action

At the time of writing, the Pound was down 0.31% to $1.14357.

A mixed start to the day saw the GBP/USD rise to an early high of $1.14874 before falling to a low of $1.14135. GBPUSD 051022 Daily Chart

Technical Indicators

The Pound needs to avoid the $1.1414 pivot to target the First Major Resistance Level (R1) at $1.1548. Today’s private sector PMIs from the UK and US economic indicators will have to be Pound-friendly to support a breakout.

In the case of another extended rally, the GBP/USD would likely test the Second Major Resistance Level (R2) at $1.1624 and resistance at $1.1650. The Third Major Resistance Level (R3) sits at $1.1835.

Later today, the ADP nonfarm employment change and the all-important ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI will influence.

A fall through the pivot would see the Pound test the First Major Support Level (S1) at $1.1338. Barring an extended sell-off, the Pound would likely avoid sub-$1.13 and the Second Major Support Level (S2) at $1.1204.

The Third Major Support Level (S3) sits at $1.0993. GBPUSD 051022 1 Hour Chart

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly chart, the EMAs send a more bullish signal. The GBP/USD sits above the 200-day EMA, currently at $1.14131.

The 50-day closed in on the 100-day EMA, with the 100-day EMA narrowing to the 200-day EMA, delivering bullish signals. A bullish cross of the 50-day EMA through the 200-day EMA would support a return to $1.16.

However, a fall through the 200-day EMA ($1.14131) would give the bears a run at S1 ($1.1338). GBPUSD 051022 4-Hourly Chart

The US Session

It is a busy day ahead on the US economic calendar. The US labor market and private sector are back in the spotlight.

Ahead of the US opening bell, September ADP nonfarm employment change figures will draw interest. Positive numbers would support a more hawkish Fed rate hike in November.

However, the all-important ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI needs to impress to support a Dollar Spot Index (DXY) breakout. We expect the markets to look beyond the headline figure, with the prices, employment, and new order sub-components also likely to influence.

FOMC member commentary will need monitoring, with Raphael Bostic speaking late in the day.

